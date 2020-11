Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) takes down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Panthers will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are coming off a horrific 38-3 defeat to the Saints last Sunday.

Tampa Bay defeated Carolina 31-17 in Week 2. The Panthers had clawed back to make that game close before Christian McCaffrey left the game with a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and things began to slip away.

Brady will surely be looking for some major improvement after the most lopsided loss of his career.