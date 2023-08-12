SACRAMENTO (FOX40.COM) — Sacramento High running back Lamar Radcliffe is one of the most prized recruits in Sacramento. And for good reason, according to Dragons head coach Kimbbie Drayton.

“I’ve been here for eight or nine years, probably two or three kids in my lifetime that have been [like him],” Drayton said. “His potential is the NFL.”

“Anytime I got any type of emotion taken out on the field,” Radcliffe said.

As a sophomore, Radcliffe was a force, leading the Capital Athletic League in yards and touchdowns, setting the stage for what was supposed to be a breakthrough junior season before tearing his ACL and meniscus.

“Second play of the game, I see an opening, cut, it was open field, running full speed,” Radcliffe recalled. “Tried to cut last second, and I felt my knee buckle.”

Drayton instantly knew that the injury was serious because of how Radcliffe went down.

“I kind of knew it was bad because it was non-contact.,” Drayton said. “He kind of ran, was running toward our sideline. He wants to plant to roll up the field. His knee buckled, he took one more step, and went all the way down to the ground.”

The injury affected Radcliffe for a bit, but he used the memories and success of his sophomore campaign to help motivate him during his recovery.

“It was a lot of emotions, mostly sad,” Radcliffe said. “I got, like, a little bit depressed. You know, I wanted to make it back, so I kept my head up. I would go back and watch my old film to see the crowd cheering when I was scoring. A lot of that helped me, motivated me, bring my energy up to get better.”

Now, Radcliff is back, healthy, and committed to playing for Utah.

“I committed to Utah because I love the people out there,” Radcliffe said.

Football runs in the family for Radcliffe. He has his late grandfather’s name tattooed on his right arm. “Rambo” gets his passion for the game from him. He also has two blood connections on the field: His cousin at linebacker and his little brother, a freshman who’s slated to start at QB.

“He’s got the humbleness, a little bit more quiet than Lamar,” Drayton said of Radcliffe’s younger brother. “Lamar is very quiet, very quiet, but wants to be perfect at all times. And there’s a lot of doubt because he is a freshman. Just think of the opportunity to hand the ball to your brother during his senior year in your freshman year. I mean, who would want to pass up that opportunity?”

From the nightmare of a season-ending injury last year to the dream of playing alongside the family as a senior, Radcliffe is ready to end his season with the Dragons on a high note.