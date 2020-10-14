Raiders try to prevent coronavirus from spreading after 1 player put on COVID-19 list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The entire NFL is pushing back and running defense against a coronavirus outbreak that has affected some players. Several games have already been postponed, most recently with the Patriots and Chiefs game. The Chief’s next opponent is the Raiders.

On Tuesday, defensive lineman Mo Hurst was put on the COVID reserve list. There was a report of a Raider testing positive, so they are one in the same. Players and other team members are put on the list while a test result awaits. Even so, with the Titans organization being ravaged by the virus and the Patriots Cam Newton testing positive before the Patriots played the Chiefs on Monday.

The chain reaction could cause concern to this week’s Raiders versus Chiefs matchup. Raiders Coach Jon Gruden has seemed to lost patience with the talk of protocol concerning the virus.

[I’m] “confident that everybody is doing the best they can. We are doing everything we can,” Gruden said. “We have great confidence in every team that we play that they are doing the best that they can. This is a tough situation. I admire everybody’s cooperation working hard to prevent the spread. But I’m not going to keep answering questions about this. I hate the virus. We’ve got to rev up our intensity and concentration on how to beat it, and that we will do.”

The Raiders are being tested daily and maintain they follow the protocol to the letter of the law, but all it takes is for one team to relax, and the season becomes a COVID postponement carousel.