Former Raider Jerry Robinson nominated for Salute To Service Award

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, have announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV.

The 2020 nominees for the ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA’ demonstrate the depth and widespread appreciation and support for the military community across the NFL. During a trying year for all Americans, each of these nominees deserves this moment of special recognition for their passionate support of those who chose to serve. We congratulate these nominees and say thank you to America’s military families. Tony Wells, USAA Chief Brand Officer and former Marine officer

NFL Legend Donnie Edwards was last year’s award recipient. Edwards will serve on the award panel and vote to select the 2020 Salute to Service Award recipient.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s contribution of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA’s year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with members of the military as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. The league’s year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring and thanking veterans, active duty service members and their families.

Just as he was a consistent, reliable performer on the field during his playing career, Jerry Robinson is a constant, steady presence in the community, especially when it comes to honoring military members as a Raiders Alumnus. Jerry spent seven seasons with the Raiders after six years with Philadelphia. Playing for the Raiders was a dream come true for Robinson, who was born in Santa Rosa, California, where the Raiders once held their summer Training Camp. Jerry is now equally intent to pay his respects to those who nobly served in the military. In 2018 and again in 2019, Jerry visited with veterans at Yountville Veterans Home in Napa, the largest veterans’ home in the United States. In 2018, Jerry also took part in a dinner hosted at Raiders Headquarters where he engaged veterans who participated in an Honor Flight trip. In 2019, Jerry returned to Raiders Headquarters to meet with families of Travis Air Force Base and assisted with their project to build wooden American flags under the guidance of Flags of Valor. Jerry joined with Airmen and their families when the Las Vegas Raiders Family Association gathered in front of TVs at Nellis Air Force Base to cheer on the Raiders as they faced the New York Jets. Most recently, Jerry participated in a virtual watch party with members of Wounded Warriors. In each of those events, Jerry made sure to thank the veterans for their service to our country.