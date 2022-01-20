LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawyers representing the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Oct. 11, 2021, after emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

Gruden is suing the National Football League and Goodell, over his resignation, which he describes in court paperwork as “forced.” The lawsuit, filed in November in Clark County District Court, claims the NFL and Goodell “through a malicious and orchestrated campaign … sought to destroy” Gruden’s reputation.

In the new motion to dismiss document, NFL lawyers write, “The Complaint—a baseless attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and its Commissioner for the fallout from the publication of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails that Gruden wrote and broadly circulated—should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”

Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell, in his personal capacity, are asking the judge to toss the lawsuit and compel Gruden to resolve this in arbitration, per his NFL contract which has been submitted to the court but is under seal.

Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018. According to the lawsuit, he is not being paid the remaining balance on the contract, which was through 2027. His lawyers also write Gruden is losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.

Not included in this document is any information about how the Wall Street Journal obtained the emails it printed on Oct. 8, 2021.