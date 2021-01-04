Police: Raiders Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge

Raiders

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to police.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road around 4:45 a.m.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

After being treated, Jacobs was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for DUI. 

