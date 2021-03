(AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line. A person familiar with the move says Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract.

The Raiders have also agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England and cut left guard Richie Incognito.

