Thursday Night Football hits Las Vegas; Raiders meet Chargers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week The primetime matchup between the two clubs will conclude their regular season series, with the Raiders currently holding a three-game winning streak over the Chargers, while leading the all-time series 65-54-2.

In their last contest, the Raiders defeated the Chargers at SoFi stadium by a score of 31-26 after making two consecutive defensive stops inside the 10-yard line as time expired.

The AFC West clash commences this Thursday evening at 5:20 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX, with a simulcast on NFL Network and streamed live on Amazon, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the call.

In Week 14, the Raiders returned home and were defeated by the Colts by a score of 44-27 to fall to 7-6 on the season. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 31-of-45 pass attempts for his 23rd career 300-yard game (316), while tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 85.0.



Carr’s 31 completions brought his season total to 300 on the year. Carr became just the second quarterback in NFL history to complete 300 passes in each of his first seven seasons, joining

Peyton Manning.

TE Darren Waller continued to produce, hauling in seven passes for 75 yards, as he became just the second tight end in franchise history to notch at least 80 receptions in multiple seasons, joining Todd Christensen.

WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone for the seventh time this season, just one shy of his career high set in 2017. Agholor also recorded three receptions of at least 20 yards in the contest, tied for the most such reception in the NFL in Week 14, including one that went for a score. Agholor’s five touchdown receptions of at least 20 yards this season are tied for second-most in the NFL.

On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted eight tackles (five) and tied a career high with two passes defensed, improving upon his career high this season for a total of nine. Morrow leads all NFL linebackers in total passes defensed this season.

The Chargers enter Week 15 with a record of 4-9 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 this past Sunday. This marks the first of three consecutive AFC West matchups for the Chargers, as they’ll

finish the season against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in following weeks.

The Raiders remain at home to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, a matchup that is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26, before facing the Broncos in Denver to conclude the regular season.

