Ravens seek to extend run of dominance over Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football this week.

Baltimore has won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams. The last three have had a combined score of Ravens 137, Dolphins 16.

The last meeting between the teams was Brian Flores’ first game as Dolphins coach and the worst regular-season loss in Dolphins history.

Miami’s 59-10 defeat in 2019 pales only to the 55-point playoff loss to Jacksonville to close the 1999 season as the worst for a Dolphins team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News