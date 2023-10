SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Rio Americano took down Christian Brothers 31-13 on Friday night.

The Raiders improve to 7-0 on the season, which is their best start to a year since 1994. They’re now 3-0 in the Capital Athletic League. Rio will is next in action on Friday at Vista del Lago.

The Falcons fall to 5-3 this year and 3-1 in league play. They have a bye next week, before they host El Camino on the Oct. 20.