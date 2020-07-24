Rocklin High School home to one of the nation’s highly ranked football kickers

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The game of football so often comes down to the kicking game. A field goal can win or lose it for your team.

And right now, maybe the best high school kicker in the game is Rocklin’s 17-year-old Cole Becker.

Becker said his longest kick is 68 yards.

The Rocklin High School senior recently returned from Tennessee where he earned the top spot in the country for the nationally acclaimed Under Armour All-America Game coming up January.

“It was a camp with over 800 specialists all competing to get ranked nationally,” Becker told FOX40.

Becker burst onto the kicking scene back in January when he booted a 68-yarder at a camp in Las Vegas. From there, he was instantly ranked ninth in the country and moved up to fifth later in the year.

With his performance last week, however, Becker expects to be either first or second nationally.

“For a kid who hadn’t done that sort of circuit, we were a little surprised at how highly ranked he became right off the bat,” said Becker’s father, Scott.

“I mean, initially, the first ranking was a shock to me,” said Cole Becker. “But as I kept working, kept developing and kept working with the guys I was competing against, I realized that I was capable of being one of the best in the country.”

As one of the top kickers in the country, Cole Becker would usually be heavily recruited by colleges. But that’s not exactly the case because the high school football season is shutdown until after the beginning of 2021.

“Yeah, I was a little bit late to the recruitment game, later than most guys,” said Cole Becker.

“I’m confident with what he did that he’s turned enough heads that it’s going to work out for him,” said Scott Becker. “It’s just a matter of when.”

The when might not be until after the new year but the colleges are lining up with the hope that Cole Becker is at least on their radar.

“It’s just presented a lot more opportunities that we didn’t really see coming, for sure,” said Cole Becker’s mother, Stephanie.

“I’m not super worried about who’s talking to me, who’s getting offers right now, who’s not,” said Cole Becker. “I feel like I’ll be OK in the end.”

And why not? He’s got a simple formula right now for success.

“Just breakfast burritos from my mom and a lot of hard work,” said Cole Becker.

The new national rankings for kickers comes out Aug. 1, so by then it’ll be known if he has taken over the top spot in the country.