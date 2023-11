ROCKLIN (KTXL) — Rocklin beat Downey 42-7 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

The win puts the Thunder in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section, where they’ll play the winner between Jesuit and Del Oro. The Marauders and Golden Eagles play Saturday afternoon.

The Knights’ season ends with a 10-2 record.