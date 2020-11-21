Saints look to Winston, Hill, as they host improving Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake (13) makes the catch ahead of Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara expresses confidence in the Saints’ ability to quickly coalesce around a fill-in quarterback while record-setting starter Drew Brees is injured.

There is precedent for that. New Orleans went 5-0 in games Teddy Bridgewater started in 2019 while Brees was out with a hand injury.

The Saints have won six straight but begin another stint without Brees when they host Atlanta on Sunday.

Brees has rib injuries that could sideline him for several weeks.

Stepping in will be former Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston and change-of-pace option QB Taysom Hill. The Falcons enter the game having won three of four.