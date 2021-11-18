Streaking Patriots look for 5th straight win vs Falcons on Thursday Night Football

In a rematch of the 2017 Super Bowl, the New England Patriots will go for their fifth straight victory when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in a prime-time game Thursday on FOX40.

The 6-4 Patriots are on quite a roll behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones, blowing out the Browns 45-7 in their last game.

The 4-5 Falcons were on the opposite side of a rout last week, falling behind 36-3 at halftime on the way to a 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Matt Ryan will be looking to bounce back from the lowest-rated game of his 14-year career.

