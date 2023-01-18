(KTXL) — The NFL playoffs have started, meaning Super Bowl LVII is around the corner.

•Video Above: Arik Armstead discusses 49ers Wild Card win over Seahawks

Although this year’s matchup is not yet determined, certain things like the date, venue and halftime performer are set.

Note: This article will be updated as more information about the game is known.

When is the Super Bowl in 2023?

The big game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Where is the Super Bowl going to be played?

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Where can you watch the Super Bowl?

This year’s game will be shown on FOX 40 in the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto areas.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

International popstar Rihanna will take the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was announced in September.

Who is competing in this year’s playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the 14 NFL teams that clinch a berth in this year’s postseason as the NFC’s No. 2 seed. The 49ers punched their postseason ticket after clinching the NFC West Division title on Dec. 15.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks on that date to win the NFC West title.

Other NFC teams that qualified for the playoffs were the Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East Division champions), Minnesota Vikings (NFC North Division), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South Division champions), Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, Seahawks Vikings were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

The teams that made it to the AFC bracket were the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West Division champions), Buffalo Bills (AFC East Division), Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North Division), Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South Division) Los Angles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins, Ravens and Chargers were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

What time are the NFL Playoffs games?

The NFL Playoffs began with the Wild Card round on Jan. 14-15 and will continue Jan. 21-22 with the Divisional round games.

The NFC Divisional round contests between the Eagles and Giants (Jan. 21, 5:15 p.m. PST) and between the 49ers and Cowboys (Jan. 22, 3:30 p.m. PST) will be broadcasted on FOX40.

Whoever wins those games will move onto the NFC Championship, which will be played on Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. PST and shown on FOX40.