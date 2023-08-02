SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX40.COM) – Sacramento State football, winners of the last three Big Sky conference championships, return to the gridiron to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Hornets were picked to finish third by the league’s coaches and fourth by the media.

Leading the charge for the first time is Andy Thompson, who served under former head coach Troy Taylor’s staff as the defensive coordinator.

“We have 78 players that have been here at least three years in the program,” Thomson said. “So we have some experience. We’re not a young football team.”

“In fact, our left tackle’s been here seven years, he’s getting an MBA, that’s with COVID and a red shirt year. We feel like we’ve got a lot of guys who know what we’ve done and how we’ve done it.”

Thompson continued: “Now every year you have new faces. It’s a new team and so you have to come together and you have to see what you have. Our job as coaches is to see what skills they have the next three weeks and decided what their skill set is and help them play their best.”

This year, Thompson is instilling a new motto for the Hornets program, a swarm mentality.

“We talk about swarm and that means something to our guys… We want to play with an attacking mentality. We want to play with a smart mentality. We want to be the hardest working team we can. We want to be resilient and mindful.”

The first game for Sacramento State is on the road at Nicholls State on August 31st.