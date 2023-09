WEST SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Rosemont Wolverine went into West Sacramento handed the River City Raiders their first defeat of the season, 27-7 on Friday night. Up next, the Wolverine (3-1) travels to Fairfield to face the Rodriguez Mustangs, while the Raiders (3-1) will take a break next week and return to action on Sept. 22 in Elk Grove against the Laguna Creek Cardinals.

