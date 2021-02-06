Tom Flores elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, reports say

TAMPA, Florida. (KGPE) — ESPN reports Tom Flores is on his way to Canton to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



The announcement will become official Saturday night, the day before Super Bowl 55, during NFL Honors.

Flores, 83, will be elected as the only coaching finalist on the ballot for the class of 2021.

Tom Flores was the first Hispanic head coach to win the Super Bowl. A two-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders, Flores is one of only two men in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach and as a head coach.



Nicknamed The Iceman, Flores is a native of Sanger and a 1954 graduate of Sanger High School.