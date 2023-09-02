FRESNO (KTXL) — Turlock’s tough start to the season continued on Friday with a 21-18 loss to Central in Fresno.
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 0-3 this year. They’ll next look for the win column on Friday when they host Folsom.
by: Chris Tavarez
Posted:
Updated:
FRESNO (KTXL) — Turlock’s tough start to the season continued on Friday with a 21-18 loss to Central in Fresno.
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 0-3 this year. They’ll next look for the win column on Friday when they host Folsom.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now