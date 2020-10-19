Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t sure whether he can throw a football farther than Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

Two of the NFL’s leading passers might have a chance to find out on Monday, when the Bills host the Chiefs in a game rescheduled because of COVID-19.

Buffalo is 4-1 following a 42-16 loss to the Titans on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have two extra days of rest on the Bills following a 40-32 loss to Las Vegas which snapped the defending Super Bowl champion’s franchise-best 13-game winning streak.