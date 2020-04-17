‘Unfinished business’: Former Oak Ridge High football player skips NFL Draft for one more college season

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The NFL draft begins next week but one name you won’t be hearing is that of quarterback Ian Book, who is back home in El Dorado Hills.

“You know, obviously, it’s been my dream to play in the NFL since I was in the third grade,” Book told FOX40.

Instead of declaring for the draft, which will happen virtually next week, he made what he calls the right decision and is heading back to Notre Dame as a fifth-year senior.

“A lot of reasons were telling me to go back. I felt like it was another year I could get better,” said Book.

Book is 20-3 as a starter for the Fighting Irish and led them to college football’s playoff two seasons ago.

“My whole entire offensive line is coming and just another year of college with my team,” said Book. “We have unfinished business and we want to go win a national championship.”

Still, some might see his return to Notre Dame as a bit of a risk, both financially and considering his current draft stock.

But Book said that is not the case.

“No, I’m not. I’m really not. So, I’m excited, confident, excited for this year to come. I think it will help me,” explained Book.

These days Book is helping himself and a select group of others stay sharp by working out three times a week at his old Oak Ridge High School. And as for social distancing, it’s easy to do as a quarterback throwing to wide receivers.

“This is the longest I’ve been home during my four years of college. You know, some positives. I’m getting some good family time,” said Book. “But yeah, it’s weird. I missed the whole spring ball, you know. It’s a big time for team chemistry.”

He’s not just throwing to receivers either. He’s staying fit and trying to inspire others. His workout videos have a message behind them.

“A lot of people have gone to social media because they’ve got nothing else to do and I’m just showing people what we’re doing out here to stay in shape,” said Book. “And just to stay at the highest level possible to be ready to go back for college football.”

This time next week when friends and former teammates have their name called at the NFL Draft, Ian Book will be out getting ready for the upcoming season at Notre Dame.

Word is that they hope to get all the players back on the field by July 1.