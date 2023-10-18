SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With just two weeks left in the regular season in high school football, Woodland Christian and Twelve Bridges are the only two undefeated teams left in the Sac-Joaquin Section. There are plenty of teams that are undefeated in their respective leagues, though, and lots of them are playing each in Week 9 with league titles on the line.

In the Valley Oak League, Manteca and Central Catholic are both 3-0 in the league and facing off on Friday.

In Sacramento, Grant is visiting Monterey Trail. The Pacers are the defending state champs and 4-0 in the Metropolitan Conference. They’re visiting a hot Monterey Trail team that’s on a five-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3.

It’s a battle of Tigers in the Capital Valley Conference. Inderkum and Roseville both enter with 4-0 records in league play.

On Saturday, Elk Grove and Jesuit meet in a game that will determine the winner of the Delta League, with both the Thundering Herd and Marauders entering with 4-0 records in the league.