SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — As the calendar turns to October, the high school football world starts turning its attention to the playoffs. There are only four Fridays left in the regular season before the postseason kicks off next month.

With teams vying for league wins and to best position themselves for a playoff berth, the stakes are as high as they’ve been all season.

Two great matchups in the Sierra Foothill League take center stage this weekend. Rocklin is one of just a handful of undefeated teams left in the Sac-Joaquin section, and the Thunder are set for a huge showdown this week when it hosts Folsom.

Rocklin opened league play with a dominant 42-3 win over Whitney last week. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs handed Oak Ridge its first loss of the season on Friday.

Speaking of the Trojans, they have another tough test this week as they try to bounce back from that 42-21 loss to Folsom. Oak Ridge will visit Loomis to take on Del Oro. This will be a meeting of two teams who saw their undefeated starts to the season both come to an end last week. Granite Bay stunned the Golden Eagles last week 53-28.

Some other matchups to keep an eye on outside of the SFL:

Edison (5-2) versus Linden (6-1)

Rio Americano (6-0) versus Christian Brothers (5-2)

River City (4-2) versus Grant (5-1)

St. Mary’s (5-1) versus West (4-2)

Mira Loma versus Delta (5-1)

Los Banos (5-1) versus Johansen (5-1)

Ripon Christian (5-1) versus Le Grand (5-1)

Sutter (6-1) versus Center (5-2)

West Park (5-1) versus Nevada Union (4-2)