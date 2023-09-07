WHEATLAND (KTXL) — After a rough three seasons that saw Wheatland go just 4-23, the Pirates are off to a strong start this year.

“We’re trying to build a program that’s all about family and pushing through everything together,” junior linebacker Isaac Martin said. “The theme of this year is adversity. We have this athletic advisory council that has members from all across the sports, leaders from all across sports, and we’re working on building this environment where it’s not necessarily the coaches are leading the teams, but the players are. Player-led teams are a lot more effective than coach-led teams in the sense that players are more willing to listen to other players because we know what they’re like on and off the field. Coaches can provide us with knowledge and information, but we have to be the ones to apply it.”

After a winless 0-10 campaign last year, the Pirates are off to a 2-1 start this season. They play their last non-league game on Friday when they take on Argonaut.

“We’re exciting on both sides of the ball,” head coach Andy Fatten said. “Our o-line really took a big step from last year. They’re physical, they’re big. I have a really good running back, Kayden Glover, who is, I think he’s second in our league in rushing. Our defense is lights out, they’re fast. A little undersized, but they’re fast. They fly to the ball and they like to hit. So it’s an exciting brand of football. We try to play up-tempo and we try to play a physical brand of defense.”