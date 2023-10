CLARKSBURG (KTXL) — Woodland Christian used an explosive offense and a stingy defense to beat Delta 63-8 on Friday.

The Cardinals stay undefeated, improving to 8-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League. They visit Valley Christian on Friday.

The Saints fall to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play. They play at Western Sierra next week.