SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former A’s outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47.

At the time, the cause of the death was yet to be confirmed, but the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner’s Officer said Friday morning Giambi died by suicide.

Giambi died by a gunshot wound to the chest at his parents’ home in the Los Angeles area, according to the officials’ report.

Giambi played six seasons in MLB — recording 52 home runs and 209 RBIs with a .263 batting average.