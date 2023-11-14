FRESNO, Cali. (KGPE/KSEE) – Devon Wylie has passed away.

Wylie, 35, was a former Fresno State wide receiver who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.

Before his days at Fresno State, Wylie was football star at Granite Bay High School, graduating in 2007.

One of his family members shared the news of his passing in a social media post on Monday.

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Devon Wylie #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball upfield as inside linebacker Moise Fokou #58 and cornerback Cassius Vaughn #32 of the Indianapolis Colts defend during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Devon Wylie was an all-American punt returner for the Bulldogs in 2011. In his Fresno State career, from 2007-2011, he returned 41 punts for an average of 13.5 yards.

He also played wide receiver, and he caught 98 passes for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a Bulldog.

In the NFL, Devon Wylie played for the Chiefs (2012) and the Titans (2013). He was also on several teams’ practice squads. He had six catches for 53 yards and 315 return yards in his NFL career.