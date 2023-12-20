SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — On National Signing Day, Grant High School took center stage in Sacramento with four students signing their letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers in college.

Three Pacers are signing to play football at the FBS level. Devin Green will be a running back at UNLV. Wayshawn Parker is off to Washington State, also as a running back. Kingston Lopa will be playing in the Big Ten with Oregon. Lopa was one of the biggest recruits in the entire country, not just in California. He was a two-way player for Grant this year, but he’ll be a defensive back for the Ducks.

Both Lopa and Parker are graduating early so they can start their college careers in January.

In women’s basketball, Samaya Dillard signed to play at Prairie View A&M.