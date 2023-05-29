SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Northern California is known for producing some of the best baseball players in the country and Franklin High school from Elk Grove is adding to it with a roster full of promising talent.

“My first year of the head coach we went to the Section championships that was in 2012,” said head coach Bryan Kilby.

Kilby a teacher at Franklin, helped lead the Wildcats to a Sac-Joaquin Section championship for the first time in program history. The Wildcats defeated Whitney, 6-2 to capture the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship.

Franklin finished the regular season, 17-1 and 29-4 overall.

“At the beginning of high school I thought, ‘It’s high school, who cares?’ You just go out there and it’s whatever. But it’s seriously like a brotherhood,” said junior right-handed pitcher Nic Abraham.

When looking at Franklin’s stats there’s an abundance of players that standout.

Two of those being powerhouse pitchers senior Nolan Stevens and junior Nic Abraham.

Stevens a 6’2 left-handed pitcher with a 0.50 ERA, who’s headed to Mississippi State.

“He’s a special player,” said Kilby. “I mean one of the best we’ve had come through our program.”

Abraham, a 6’4 right-handed pitcher with a 0.55 ERA, still undecided where he’s playing at the collegiate level.

“Nic’s really shown his stuff,” said Stevens. “He’s shown it all season. Last year he pitched great when he was only a sophomore. This year he really took control and is a dominate pitcher. If not the best pitcher in Northern California.”

Kilby added: “He’s a leader on and off the field. He wants the ball in his hands all the time.”

With two stars on the mound Kilby had a calm approach this season and trusts with the team’s bond and skill level, the sky is the limit for the Wildcats.

“We want to win the 90 foot battle… We also don’t want to over think it. Keep things small and ya know it’s baseball, it’s a kid game. So just go out there and have fun.”