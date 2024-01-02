ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – “I went up for a dunk and my knee just cracked open.”

Monterey Trail boys basketball guard, Brandon Gibson Jr. is the epitome of resilience.

From season-ending injury, to helping lead the Monterey Trail Mustangs to their best start in program history.

“He overcame a pretty bad injury for us in his knee his freshman year,” head coach Robert Fields said. “Only played a handful of games his sophomore year. Battled back last year played well for us and this year has stepped into a leadership role where we ask him to score, defend, share the ball, be a vocal leader. We put a lot on him. He’s a hard worker. And it’s paying dividends for us as a program.”

“I didn’t want to play after that, but having my coaches behind me like coach Fields,” Gibson smiled with gratitude. “Fields called mw while I was in the hospital and said, ‘Don’t quit. We’re still behind you.’ And I came back.”

Gibson continued: “Coach Fields he believed in me. I just know that coach is going to coach me to be the best I can be.”

According to MaxPreps, the senior is averaging 21.1 points per game, 5.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

“I think he’s a college level player,” Fields said. “He has a few college opportunities already… I think the sky’s the limit for him. He works so hard. No matter where he goes, he’s gonna be successful.”