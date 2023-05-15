(KTXL) — The Placer Union High School District has enjoyed success for its girls soccer teams during the 2022-23 season.

All four of the district’s comprehensive high school girls soccer varsity teams each won a San-Joaquin Section championship in the sport, a rare feat.

The girls soccer programs at Colfax, Del Oro and Placer high schools won their championships during the winter, while Foresthill made it a perfect 4-for-4 in the spring.

The seasons for Del Oro (Division 2), Placer (Division 4), and Colfax (Division 5) occur in the winter from December to March. Foresthill (Division 7) competes during the spring with their season starting in May and their division being decided in May.

Michael S. Garrison, the commissioner of the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section, said he’s uncertain PUHSD is the only district to accomplish this feat, as those types of records aren’t kept.

But he did tell the district that he doesn’t think a school district in the section has won four of its seven division championships in one gender sport.

Here’s how the varsity teams each won their championships.

Foresthill

The Foresthill Wildfires defeated the Delta Saints 2-1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 7 championship on May 4.

The Wildfires started their playoff run with a 4-1 victory over Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in the quarterfinals and followed that with a 1-0 win against John Adams Academy.

Foresthill finished its season at 15-3 overall and was 9-1 in the Central Valley California League.

Foresthill High girls’ soccer team. Photo courtesy of the Placer Union High School District.

Del Oro

The Del Oro Golden Eagles were the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champions after a 1-0 victory over the St. Francis Troubadours on Feb. 22.

The Golden Eagles shut out each opponent during their playoff run, outscoring teams 6-0 en route to their championship.

Del Oro finished their season at 11-6-5 overall and were 4-3-3 in the Sierra Foothill League.

The team competed in the CIF NorCal Regional playoffs in D-I with both of their games ending in penalty shootouts. The Golden Eagles won their first game against Mountain View Spartans in a 4-3 shootout and were eliminated by the Carondelet Cougars in a 4-2 shootout in the Regional semifinals.

Both of those games went into a shootout after finishing 1-1 after full time.

Del Oro High girls’ soccer team. Photo courtesy of the Placer Union High School District.

Placer

The Placer Lady Hillmen soccer squad was the section champions of Division 4 after beating the West Park Panthers 4-3.

After receiving a first-round bye, the team defeated Sonora 3-1 in the quarterfinals and beat Dixon 3-0 in the semifinals.

They finished the season 11-5-5 overall and were 6-1-3 in the Foothill Valley League.

Placer’s season ended in a 1-0 loss to University Prep in the NorCal Regional Division IV playoffs.

Placer High girls’ soccer team. Photo courtesy of the Placer Union High School District.

Colfax

The Colfax Falcons won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 title after defeating the Sutter Huskies 6-0 on Feb. 18.

No team was a match for the Falcons, as they outscored opponents 23-0 in the playoffs.

The Falcons went 27-2-1 overall and were unbeaten in the Pioneer Valley League at 14-0.

Following their title victory, the Falcons competed in CIF State NorCal Regional playoffs, losing in the Regional title game 1-0 to Mira Monte of Bakersfield on March 4.

Colfax High girls’ soccer team. Photo courtesy of the Placer Union High School District.