(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center.

The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11.

•Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII

Six state championship games will be played on each day of the March dates.

Tickets went on sale on Monday with packages being sold for session one (games one through four), session two (games five and six), or all the games (games one through six).

According to the CIF State website, here is the schedule for each day:

March 10

•Girls Division V, 10 a.m.

•Boys Division V, 12 p.m.

•Girls Division III, 2 p.m.

•Boys Division III, 4 p.m.

•Girls Division I, 6 p.m.

•Boys Division I, 8 p.m.

March 11

•Girls Division IV, 10 a.m.

•Boys Division IV, 12 p.m.

•Girls Division II, 2 p.m.

•Boys Division II, 4 p.m.

•Girls Open Division, 6 p.m.

•Boys Open Division, 8 p.m.

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs in February

The boys and girls basketball finals for the Sac-Joaquin Section will also occur at the Golden 1 Center, but on Feb. 24-25.

The Section finals returned to the downtown venue last year after playoffs for all sports in the Section were canceled in 2021.

Golden 1 Center previously hosted the Section basketball finals in 2019 and 2020.

The first round of the girls’ basketball playoffs is Feb. 14 while the first round for the boys is Feb. 15. The quarterfinals are Feb. 16 (girls) and Feb. 17 (boys), followed by the semifinals on Feb. 21 (girls) and Feb. 22 (boys).

According to the brackets Sac-Joaquin Section website, here’s the schedule for the section’s championship games:

Feb. 24

•Girls Division VI, 10 a.m.

•Boys Division VI, 12 p.m.

•Girls Division IV, 2 p.m.

•Boys Division IV, 4 p.m.

•Girls Division II, 6 p.m.

•Boys Division II, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25

•Girls Division V, 10 a.m.

•Boys Division V, 12 p.m.

•Girls Division III, 2 p.m.

•Boys Division III, 4 p.m.

•Girls Division I, 6 p.m.

•Boys Division I, 8 p.m.