SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Cameron Champ is teeing off the latest PGA Tour season close to home this weekend.

“It’s nice to be home,” Champ said. “Kinda get a nice little refresher. See family, see familiar faces and just look forward to the year.”

The Sacramento native is back in Northern California for the Fortinet Championship in Napa. It’s a course he knows well and has had success at before, winning it in 2019 when it was known as the Safeway Open. It’s one of three wins for him on Tour.

After a tumultuous season where he only made seven cuts in 23 starts with just two top-10 finishes, Champ’s hoping a clear mind and good health can help him bounce back.

“To say I’m excited for this season … last year, there was a lot of stuff for me, personally, that was going on,” Champ said. Not so much golf, but kind of a mix of both. So last year, just say it was a very good learning experience for me. With the stuff I had to deal with off [the course], trying to play, coming back from injuries, stuff happening again, it was just kinda like one thing after another happened last year. But that’s life. I just think now, I’m in a better place, personally, which, again, for golf, that’s all that matters.”

One big positive for Champ that will make this year different than any other he’s experienced on Tour is the fact that he’s a new father. Champ and his wife, Jessica Birdsong, had a baby in late July.

The Fortinet Championship tees off on Thursday from the Silverado Resort in Napa.