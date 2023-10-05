ELK GROVE (KTXL) — In September, Pleasant Grove sophomore golfer Gianna Singh made history with an incredible round at Haggin Oaks in a Delta League match with a score of 12-under 60.

“To start off the day, my coach was telling me, ‘What are you gonna shoot this year?’ cause last year I shot 68,” Singh said. “I’m like, ‘I think I’m gonna shoot a -10 today, or -12.’ And then I was like, ‘I can do it. I think I could,’ and then I achieved it.”

Singh was just 14 years old when she shot that record score, which according to Pleasant Grove, is a Sac-Joaquin Section record.

“She’s not afraid to call her shot, but she keeps backing it up,” Pleasant Grove golf head coach Rob Rinaldi said. “She works at it, she’s talented, she’s driven, she’s competitive. Everything that you need, she’s got, so I don’t see there being any ceiling at all. She can do whatever she wants.”

Singh plans to prove her head coach right in the future. She hopes to earn a full ride to play at a Division I program in college – Oregon and USC are her two favorite schools. And after her college career is done, she wants earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.

“I really hope that golf is gonna stay with me for my whole life,” Singh said. “I love golf so much.”

But before the rest of her life, Singh wants to keep pushing herself to new heights with each low round she posts.

“I think it was surprising at first,” Singh said of her record round of 60 last month. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I shot 60.’ And then, a little bit, I was like, ‘Oh, if I didn’t make that bogey, I should’ve shot 59.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh my God, Gianna, you shot 60.’ It’s like, that’s a record. Hopefully next year, I wanna shoot lower. That’s always my goal, is to do better than last year.”

That drive combined with her immeasurable skill makes Rinaldi just sit back in awe.

“She’s doing some pretty historic and unprecedented things, as far as the scores she’s shooting,” Rinaldi said. “She’s not just doing it at the high school [level], she’s doing, certainly, state-wide, but even nation-wide through some youth tournaments. It’s amazing. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some really good athletes, and anytime you’re around someone as special as her, I’ve learned to just really enjoy being around the greatness and soaking it up and knowing that it’s a very fortunate time, but a very small window, also. Really, I’m just enjoying it and amazed at every time she goes out there and does something like she’s been doing.”