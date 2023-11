SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Grant Pacers repeated as back-to-back CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Champions for the first time in school history, notching their ninth Section title since 1992, with Saturday’s 40-14 victory over the Woodcreek Timberwolves in the Div. III title game at Sacramento City College.

