SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Grant went into Burbank’s gym and left with a 3-0 sweep of the Titans on Wednesday night.

The Pacers improved to 3-4 in the Metropolitan Conference and 4-6 overall. Grant is next in action on Monday when it travels to McClatchy.

Burbank falls to 0-7 in league play. The Titans didn’t play any non-league games, according to MaxPreps. They’ll keep looking for their first win of the year on Wednesday when they travel to Monterey Trail.