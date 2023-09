ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) – The West Park Panthers improved to 6-3 on the season, with Thursday’s 18-13 victory over the Antelope Titans, who are defeated for the first time this season.

Up next, the Panthers (6-3) will visit the Oakmont Vikings on Monday, while the Titans (5-1) will head to Natomas to face the Inderkum Tigers.