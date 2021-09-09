Hangtown Motocross Classic returns to Rancho Cordova

Since 1967, the Hangtown Motocross Classic has been one of the premier events on the racing circuit, bringing top riders from around the world.

FOX40’s Gary Gelfand visited the track where racers were practicing full-throttle ahead of Saturday’s event.

“Nothing can beat Hangtown,” said professional rider and Sacramento native Max Vohland. “You know, the hype and all the people up here from the Northern California area, it’s great.”

“I love this track, the dirt, and especially all the hills they’ve got and a lot of technical sections they put in for us,” he continued.

