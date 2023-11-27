(FOX40.COM) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days during Thanksgiving weekend.

Those schools will continue their season with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games happening this week. Section champions across the state advanced to the CIF regional games.

Schools in the Sacramento area continuing their season are Folsom, Grant, Rocklin, Casa Roble and Woodland Christian. Escalon in San Joaquin County and Hughson in Stanisluas County are other schools competing for Northern California Regional title.

The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 26 with Regional finals occurring at various host sites on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Winners from Northern California and Southern California regional games will advance to the CIF State Football Championships on Dec. 8-9.

Locations for the state championship games will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Here are the bowl games that involved Sacramento-area schools later this week.

Folsom vs. Pittsburg (Division I-A)

After capturing their third straight section title, the Folsom Bulldogs (11-2) will host the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-0) in the NorCal Regionals Finals in Division 1-A on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Folsom is the game after defeating Oak Ridge 34-27 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I finals at Sacramento City College. Pittsburg is coming to Folsom from Contra Costa County after winning the North Coast Section Division I title over San Ramon Valley in a 37-21 result.

Grant at Rocklin (Division 2-AA)

One of this week’s regional games will be matchup between local schools in the Grant Pacers and the Rocklin Thunder.

Rocklin (12-1) will host Grant (11-2) in the Division 2-AA NorCal Regional game on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Grant is heading into the matchup as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions after beating Woodcreek 40-14. It was the second section championship game in a row for the Pacers.

Rocklin is in the regional game after capturing the section’s Division II title against St. Mary out of Stockton.

Escalon at Acalanes (Division 3-AA)

The Escalon Cougars (12-1) will head west to Lafayette to take on the Acalanes Dons (9-4) in the Division 3-AA game on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Escalon enters the game as the Sac-Joaquin Section Divison IV champions after beating Patterson 36-35 at St. Mary’s High School on Nov. 24. The Cougars are looking to advance to their second consecutive state championship appearance.

The Acalanes Dons are heading into the game as the North Coast Section Division IV champions following a 24-7 win over San Marin.

Casa Roble at Soquel (Division 4-AA)

Casa Roble in Orangevale will head to Santa Cruz County to take on Soquel in the Division 4-AA game on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Casa Roble Rams (12-1) enter the game as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions after defeating Twelve Bridges 23-22.

The Soquel Knights (11-2) head into the regional bowl game as the Central Coast Division II champions following a 28-0 over Christoper High out of Gilroy.

Hughson vs. Palma (Division 4-A)

The Hughson Huskies (10-3) will host the Palma Chieftains (9-4) in the Division 4-A game on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Hughson enters the game as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champions after beating Bradshaw Christian 40-39 at Sacramento City College. It was the second straight section championship for the Hughson Huskies.

The Huskies are looking to make it to their second straight state championship apperance.

Palma heads into the regional game as Central Coast Section Division III champion after beating another Salinas school in Alisal 38-20.

Woodland Christian at Orland (Division 5-A)

The Woodland Christian Cardinals (13-0) will head north to take on the Orland Trojans (11-1) on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Woodland Christian heads into the regional game after defeating 36-14 in the Division VII game at Sacramento City College. Orland is heading into the game as the Northern Section Division III champions after defeating Lassen 41-21 in the title game.