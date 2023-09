SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Hiram Johnson held on to beat Cordova 3-2 on Tuesday night in a Greater Sacramento League showdown.

The Warriors improved to 2-1 in league play. According to Maxpreps, they didn’t play any non-league matches. They’re next in action on Thursday when they host Florin.

The Lancers fall to 2-8 on the year and 2-2 in the Greater Sacramento League. They’ll try to bounce back on Thursday when they host foothill.