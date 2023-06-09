(KTXL) — Organizers of the upcoming Homeless World Cup revealed the logo for the 2023 tournament in Sacramento.

The logo is green and yellow, which can be used interchangeably, and is a nod to Sacramento’s slogan “the city of trees,” according to tournament organizers.

According to a press release, it is the first tournament-specific logo in the competition’s 20-year history.

“The Homeless World Cup tournament identity symbolizes progression, inclusion, and unity which were all essential components to this new tournament logo and brand identity for Sacramento 2023,” logo designer Chris Payne said in the release. “We also wanted to highlight Sacramento’s proud history as ‘the City of Trees. The tree represents strength, growth, opportunity, and deep-rooted connections.”

Logo for the 2023 Homeless World Cup. Photo from Homeless World Cup website.

The tournament will take place at Sacramento State from July 8 to July 15, bringing hundreds of athletes from around the world to the capital city and bringing awareness to homelessness around the globe.

The 2023 tourney will be the first time the international competition will be held in the United States. This year’s tournament will mark the competition’s 20th anniversary and is returning after it was canceled the previous three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament last took place in 2019 in Cardiff, Wales.

Sacramento was announced as the host site in December.

“The yellow symbolizes hope while the green represents growth and healing, as well as the city’s abundant trees,” Payne said. “However, we also will use a ‘carnival of colors’ to represent every nation participating in the Homeless World Cup.”

The street soccer competition involves 64 teams with players from around the world who experienced homelessness or are refugees. All teams will play the same number of matches and compete in separate divisions.

Teams will play about two to three matches per day at Hornet Stadium.

Sacramento State will also have on-campus housing available for players throughout the week-long competition.

The Homeless World Cup was previously held in Mexico City, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, South Africa, Brazil, Milan, and Paris, France. The event started in 2003 in Graz, Austria.