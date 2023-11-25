(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento State Football is advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs on the heels of a shootout road win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Taking place at the Alerus Center in North Dakota, the Sacramento State offense scored six touchdowns to defeat the Fighting Hawks 42-35 in front of over 6,000 people. The win improves Sac State to 8-4 on the season.

•Video Above: Sacramento State Football improves to 4-1 on the season

The loss was just the 30th all-time loss for North Dakota in the last 21 years. However, Sacramento State has accounted for three of those defeats with wins in 2013, 2017, and Saturday.

The Hornets will take on South Dakota Coyotes on Dec. 2 in the second round of the playoffs.

A statistical breakdown of the game can be found here.