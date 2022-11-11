(KTXL) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts this November and in the Sacramento area, you can catch most of the matches on FOX40.
The tournament features 32 teams from five different FIFA member associations and will kick off with host country Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.
Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX40 in November and December. FOX40 will also broadcast Mexico’s matches and other huge matchups of the international tournament.
The U.S. Men’s team is placed in Group B — with England, Iran, and Wales — and will begin its World Cup run on Nov. 21 against Wales. The U.S. will then play England on Nov. 25 and wrap up group play against Iran on November 29.
As for Mexico, the club is placed in Group C and will begin its World Cup run against Poland on Nov. 22. Mexico continues group play against Argentina on Nov. 26 and will wrap up the group stage on Nov. 30.
The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Dec. 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 9, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 13, the third-place match on Dec. 17, and the championship on Dec. 18.
The first match FOX40 will broadcast will be a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands.
All of the matches on FOX40 will be preceded by the special show, World Cup Today. A recap of the day’s action will be featured on another show, World Cup Tonight, at 12 a.m. after all of the day’s matches have finished.
Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX40 will broadcast throughout November and December:
Note: Games scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX40 are in bold.
Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1
Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 5 a.m. FS1
Senegal vs. the Netherlands. 7:45 a.m. FOX40
United States vs. Wales, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., FS1
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 5 a.m., FS1
Mexico vs. Poland, 7:45 a.m., FOX40
France vs. Australia, 11 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 2 a.m., FS1
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 7:45 a.m., FOX40
Belgium vs. Canada, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m., FS1
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
Portugal vs. Ghana, 7:45 a.m., FOX40
Brazil vs. Serbia, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 2 a.m., FS1
Qatar vs. Senegal, 5 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 7:45 a.m., FOX40
England vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 2 a.m., FS1
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1
France vs. Denmark, 8 a.m., FOX40
Argentina vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 2 a.m., FS1
Belgium vs. Morocco, 5 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m., FOX40
Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m. FOX40
Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 2 a.m., FS1
South Korea vs. Ghana, 5 a.m., FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7:45 a.m., FOX40
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 29
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 7 a.m., FS1
Wales vs. England, 11 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
Iran vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Nov. 30
Australia vs. Denmark, 7 a.m., FS1
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1
Tunisia vs. France, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
Poland vs. Argentina, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 1
Canada vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., FS1
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
Japan vs. Spain, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 2
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m., FS1
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., FS1
South Korea vs. Portugal, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
Cameron vs. Brazil, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Knockout stage
The knockout stage begins on Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Round of 16 and concludes with the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. All knockout stage games will be broadcasted on FOX40.
Here is the schedule for the knockout stage:
Round of 16
Dec. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
TBD vs. TBD,10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. FOX40
Dec. 5
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m. FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 6
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Semifinals
Dec. 13
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Dec. 14
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40
Third place match
Dec. 17
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40
Final
Dec. 18
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40