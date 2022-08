SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – FOX40’s Sean Cunningham goes one-on-one with legendary rapper and BIG3 founder Ice Cube about the 3-on-3 basketball league entering the playoffs, the organization’s first All-Star game coming up later in the month and headlining a holiday jam concert at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in December.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction