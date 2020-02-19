Ice Cube’s BIG3 League to visit Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in its fourth season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BIG3 will begin its fourth season on June 20 in Memphis, one of six cities the league will visit for the first time.

The 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube and composed largely of former NBA players will play every Saturday, except for July 4, until the champion is crowned Aug. 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Other first-time hosts in the 10-week season are Minneapolis, Washington, Sacramento, California; Hartford, Connecticut, and Portland, Oregon, where the first-round of the playoffs will be held on Aug. 22 at the Moda Center.

The BIG3 will stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on August 1.

TORONTO, ON – JULY 27: Mike Bibby #10 of the Ghost Ballers drives to the net past Rashad McCants #32 of Trilogy during the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Scotiabank Arena on July 27, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/BIG3/Getty Images)

n each city, Big3 will host a festival-like event including six games in one venue, musical and entertainment performances, and YOUNG3 clinics in the community throughout the weekend.

The league lowered its minimum age from 27 to 22 this season and added a feature in which a challenged call will lead to a 1-on-1 game to determine the winner.