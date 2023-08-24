(FOX40.COM) — Inderkum High’s football game on Thursday will include the return of head coach Reggie Harris, following his nearly three-week suspension.

Harris’ resumed his coaching duties on Tuesday, according to a joint letter signed by Inderkum principal Scott Pitts and the coach. Details of the reason behind his suspension were not released.

Inderkum host Capital Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Harris’ return to the sideline.

The Tigers will be looking for their first win of the season after losing 50-34 to Del Oro High in their season opener.

On Aug. 4, Harris was suspended from his head coaching duties, but continued to work at Inderkum High as a teacher. His suspension came days before the Tigers were scheduled to scrimmage against Rocklin High School.

There was a community effort to get Harris reinstated including a petition that received more than 700 signatures.

Several Inderkum players and community members attended the Natomas Unified School District board meeting on Aug. 16 to advocate for Harris’ reinstatement.

“We would like to know what the reason is for our coach being suspended,” Inderkum High senior Edn Yanez told FOX40.com on Aug. 16. “We didn’t really know what was going to go on. If we were still going to have that scrimmage or how our football season was going to look like.”

The Sacramento Bee reported that Harris’ suspension was “tied to finances raised through football.”

A player’s mother told FOX40.com that Harris allowed the team to fundraise for more gear outside of what’s provided by the school. Gear that the team fundraised for included pregame warm ups and “spirt packs.”

Parents and players told FOX40.com the fundraisers are something the team does every year before the start of the season.