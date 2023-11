SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Inderkum Tigers continued their dominance with Friday’s 62-17 throttling of Elk Grove’s Pleasant Grove Eagles in Natomas, to advance to the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. I Playoffs.

With the win, Inderkum (10-1) will now head to Roseville next Friday night to meet the second seeded Woodcreek Wolverines.