ROSEVILLE, Calif (KTXL) – In a showdown in the Capital Valley Conference, the Inderkum Tigers spoiled the Woodcreek Timberwolves’ homecoming night, with Friday’s 20-15 victory in Roseville.

With the win, Inderkum improves to 5-1 on the season and will host the Bella Vista Broncos in Natomas next Friday, while Woodcreek (4-1) heads to Yuba City to face the River Valley Falcons.