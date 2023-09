SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Inderkum Tigers bounced back from last Thursday’s 3-1 loss against Roseville, with a strong 3-0 shutout performance over the Yuba City Honkers on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Tigers (19-14) improve to 4-2 in the Capital Valley Conference and will now host the Roseville Tigers on Thursday night, while the Honkers (8-9) will host the Woodcreek Timberwolves.