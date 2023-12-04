(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame will have five new members in 2024.

Matt Barnes, James Donaldson, Nick Johnson, Leon Lee and Jamie Whitmore will make up the 2024 class that was voted on by sports fans in the Sacramento area.

Each athlete who made it through has ties to the Sacramento area. They will all be honored at a ceremony at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 4.

Tickets for the ceremony are $99 and are available online.

Notable athletes with Sacramento ties to be inducted in years past includes Dusty Baker, Teddy Bruschi, Lance Briggs and former mayor Kevin Johnson.

Matt Barnes

Barnes, an alum of Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, played 14 seasons in the NBA including for his hometown Sacramento Kings in two separate stints in the 2004-05 and 2016-17 seasons.

After his NBA career, Barnes became an NBA studio analyst for ESPN and is currently part of the broadcast crew for Sacramento Kings’ games on NBC Sports California.

Barnes is also hosts the popular “All the Smoke” podcast, which he has brought to Sacramento. He’s also hosted a youth basketball camp in Sacramento.

James Donaldson

Donaldson played 14 seasons in the NBA and was an all-star during his time with Dallas Mavericks. Before his professional basketball career, Donaldson starred at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento and Washington State.

Nick Johnson

Johnson is a former professional baseball player who is an alum from McClatchy High School. During his 12-year MLB career, Johnson was known for his patience and discipline at the plate. Johnson boasted a career on-base percentage of .399 and a career .384 batting average with the bases loaded.

Leon Lee

Lee, a Sacramento native and Grant High alum, played professional baseball in Japan for 10 years with a carrer marks of 1,436 hits, 268 home runs and 884 RBI. Lee’s son Derrek Lee and brother LeRon Lee, both who played professional baseball, are fellow Hall of Fame inductees.

Leon and Derrek Lee are the first father and son tandem to be inducted into the Sacramento Sports of Hall, according to the hall of fame’s website. Leon Lee’s inducted also makes him and LaRon Lee as the first brother combo in the hall of fame.

Jamie Whitmore

Whitmore is a Valley High product who is considered the most decorated athlete in XTERRA Triathlon history with six nationals and one world championship.

After being diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, Whitmore became a para-cyclist, winning a gold and silver medal at the Summer Paralympic Games in Brazil in 2016. She also won an ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete with a Disability.